Missoula man struck and killed while walking near cemetery

By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.
    
Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says the truck hit the man at about 11 p.m. Thursday. The driver - a 29-year-old man from Arlee - is cooperating with the investigation.
    
Welsh says investigators are still trying to determine where the victim was in relation to the road when he was struck as well as how much lighting was in the area. The pedestrian and the pickup were both eastbound.
    
The victim's name was being withheld while family members were notified.

  • Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy

    Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May.

  • Wyoming man sworn in as Secretary of US Navy

    A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

    A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.

