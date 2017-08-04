Wyoming man sworn in as Secretary of US Navy

The Billings Mustangs were back in action after the All-Star break, but before they hit the field, the team was able to add another "W" to their win column.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.
Effective tonight at midnight until further notice, Cascade County is under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
An abused 10-week-old puppy is recovering after his owner tried to give him away in exchange for drugs.
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy. Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
