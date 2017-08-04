Your health: New study says cleaning your kitchen sponge isn’t effective

The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
Fires continue to burn across Montana, prompting overwhelming amounts of donations. A large amount of hay donations is stuck over in western Montana with no way of delivery.
Fires continue to burn across Montana, prompting overwhelming amounts of donations. A large amount of hay donations is stuck over in western Montana with no way of delivery.
The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
The shipping company says it'll forgo holiday surcharges for most packages. This comes as FedEx battles UPS for a larger share of the millions of items now purchased online by consumers. FedEx will charge extra for packages that are oversized or need special handling. Back in June, UPS announced new surcharges that'll affect shipments near Black Friday and the holidays.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
The drought that is plaguing eastern Montana came on fast.
The drought that is plaguing eastern Montana came on fast.
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.
No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.