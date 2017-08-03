How safe is your safe? Gun safes vs. gun cabinets

No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember.

Guns are a part of the lives of many Montanans, which means vigilance about gun safety is a staple in many Montana households.

Andrew Stapleton with Open Range US said gun safety starts with kids and that it's important to teach children the proper way to handle guns.

Storing ammo separate from guns and keeping firearms in a safe place are just a couple of good safety practices.

Stapleton also said to make sure the guns in your home, are not loaded.

"Trigger locks are a good idea," Stapleton said. "Obviously keeping the guns unloaded is the best idea and best procedure."

And there is a difference between gun cabinets and gun safes. Experts say, gun safes are the safest way to store your guns.