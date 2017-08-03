Wyoming ACA provider seeks almost 50-percent rate hike - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming ACA provider seeks almost 50-percent rate hike

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.
    
Blue Cross Blue Shield spokeswoman Wendy Curran says the company is nervous about proposed changes to the health care law.
    
She tells Wyoming Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2u83tVc) the insurer is particularly concerned about threats to remove government subsidies for lower-income enrollees. The subsidies reduce the amount participants pay for deductibles, co-pays and premiums.
    
Some 28,000 people are covered through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming.
    
Curran says doing away with the requirement for everybody to be insured would drive up costs because many healthy people would forego coverage.
    
The federal Department of Health and Human Services would need to approve the rate hike.
    
___
    
Information from: KUWR-FM, http://uwadmnweb.uwyo.edu/wpr/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Wyoming ACA provider seeks almost 50-percent rate hike

    Wyoming ACA provider seeks almost 50-percent rate hike

    Thursday, August 3 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-04 01:33:06 GMT

    The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.

    The lone provider of health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in Wyoming is proposing to raise rates for those customers by almost 50 percent.

  • Wyoming 2nd in nation in deaths on the job

    Wyoming 2nd in nation in deaths on the job

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:19:20 GMT

    Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics. 

    Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics. 

  • New museum coming to Cody

    New museum coming to Cody

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-08-01 05:24:12 GMT
    Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...
    Cody Wyoming will soon have a new museum. It is housed in one of the oldest structures in town. Tourists saw a field of American flags in Cody every June for the last few years. But, the flags were not just a patriotic display. This Field of Honor was created to raise money for Cody’s Heritage Museum at the 110 year old Demaris House downtown. The Vice President of the Cody Heritage Museum Board, Lynn Houze explained, “The very first meeting happened in January of 2...
    •   