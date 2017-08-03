Woman avoiding jail for now in suicide text case

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself (all times local):



3:30 p.m.



A judge says the woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself won't have to be jailed until her appeals in Massachusetts are exhausted.



Taunton Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz allowed Michelle Carter to return home after sentencing her Thursday to a 15-month jail term plus five years' probation. Her lawyers had asked for the stay.



The judge ordered the 20-year-old Carter to stay away from the family of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who killed himself in 2014 by pumping toxic gas into his truck.



Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June. Moniz ruled that Carter caused Roy's death when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.



The judge called the case "a tragedy for two families."



___



3:10 p.m.



A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.



Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June by a judge who said she caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.



Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz also sentenced Carter on Thursday to five years of probation.



Carter was 17 when Roy died in 2014.



During Carter's trial, her lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.



Carter faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.



___



2:30 p.m.



A prosecutor has urged seven to 12 years' imprisonment for a Massachusetts woman who sent numerous text messages urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.



Michelle Carter's lawyers asked for probation, but prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called that "just not reasonable punishment" for her role in the 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III.



Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck.



Flynn said Thursday that all Carter needed to do was ask Roy to leave the truck. Instead, she told him to "get back in."



Carter's lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, argued for probation, saying Carter doesn't pose a danger to the public.



Carter clutched a tissue and had tears in her eyes as she awaited sentencing.

