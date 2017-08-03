Woman avoiding jail for now in suicide text case - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Woman avoiding jail for now in suicide text case

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself (all times local):
    
3:30 p.m.
    
A judge says the woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself won't have to be jailed until her appeals in Massachusetts are exhausted.
    
Taunton Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz allowed Michelle Carter to return home after sentencing her Thursday to a 15-month jail term plus five years' probation. Her lawyers had asked for the stay.
    
The judge ordered the 20-year-old Carter to stay away from the family of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, who killed himself in 2014 by pumping toxic gas into his truck.
    
Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June. Moniz ruled that Carter caused Roy's death when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.
    
The judge called the case "a tragedy for two families."
    
___
    
3:10 p.m.
    
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.
    
Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June by a judge who said she caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.
    
Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz also sentenced Carter on Thursday to five years of probation.
    
Carter was 17 when Roy died in 2014.
    
During Carter's trial, her lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.
    
Carter faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.
    
___
    
2:30 p.m.
    
A prosecutor has urged seven to 12 years' imprisonment for a Massachusetts woman who sent numerous text messages urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.
    
Michelle Carter's lawyers asked for probation, but prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called that "just not reasonable punishment" for her role in the 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III.
    
Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck.
    
Flynn said Thursday that all Carter needed to do was ask Roy to leave the truck. Instead, she told him to "get back in."
    
Carter's lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, argued for probation, saying Carter doesn't pose a danger to the public.
    
Carter clutched a tissue and had tears in her eyes as she awaited sentencing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Livingston vandalism damage estimated at $30,000; teen arrested

    Livingston vandalism damage estimated at $30,000; teen arrested

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:52:17 GMT

    A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. 

    A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage. 

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:40 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

  • Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:00:09 GMT

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

  • Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:36:16 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

  • How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    How to Help: Montana farmer suffers severe burns during fires

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-08-02 21:08:40 GMT

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

  • Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:02:34 GMT

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

  • Body pulled from Yellowstone River identified

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River identified

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:06:28 GMT

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.

    Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.

  • Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:52 GMT
    Photo of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWebPhoto of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWeb

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.