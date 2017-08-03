Volunteers needed to haul hay to eastern Montana - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Volunteers needed to haul hay to eastern Montana

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Fires continue to burn across Montana, prompting overwhelming amounts of donations. A large amount of hay donations is stuck over in western Montana with no way of delivery.

The Montana Department of Agriculture is asking for hay haulers to help get these donations to eastern Montana. The Montana Department of Transportation has waived some tractor trailer transport regulations in hope of helping move the large amounts of hay. The regulations waived are temporary registration for out-of-state trucks hauling hay into Montana, temporary fuel permits, over-dimension permit requirements, and suspended "hours of service" regulations as they apply to hay haulers.

If you or someone you know can help move hay into eastern Montana please call the Montana Agriculture Fire and Drought Assistant Hotline at 1-844-515-1571 between the hours of 8 and 5 Monday through Friday. 

