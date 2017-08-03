'Flash drought' spreads across Montana in less than 3 months

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The drought that is plaguing eastern Montana came on fast.



More than a third of the entire state is now in severe, extreme or exceptional drought after another week with little or no rainfall, according to a report Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's U.S. Drought Monitor.



Just three months ago, there were no drought areas at all.



Ann Schwend of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation called it a "flash drought" before a legislative committee this week.



The drought monitor estimates that 12 percent of the state - most of northeastern Montana - is in exceptional drought, which is the top end of the scale. That means widespread crop and pasture losses and water-shortage emergencies.



That area is surrounded by a larger land mass covering all of eastern Montana that is in severe or extreme drought.

