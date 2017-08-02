Solar eclipse facts vs myths

The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

1) Carbondale, Illinois is the luckiest place in the United States for viewing a total solar eclipse.

- True, Carbondale gets the pleasure of being in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse.

2) Solar eclipses only occur during the new moon phase.

-True, Solar eclipses only occur when the moon is in the new moon phase.

3) There is a danger to pregnant women and their unborn children during an eclipse.

-False, there is no harm to pregnant women or their children during a solar eclipse.

4) The sun is ok to look at when it is completely covered.

-True, during the 2 minutes of totality, in the path of totality, during this year's solar eclipse it is completely safe to look at the sun.

5) A total eclipse only lasts for 2 minutes.

-True and False, This year's total solar eclipse will have total coverage of the sun for 2 minutes but the longest total solar eclipse on record lasted for 7 minutes and 30 seconds.

Send in your solar eclipse questions to our KULR 8 Facebook page and check back with KULR 8 for the latest solar eclipse updates.