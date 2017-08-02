United Way, 14 local schools join campaign for attendance awareness

The Montana Rescue Mission leads an effort to help as many homeless individuals as possible.
Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
