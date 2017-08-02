United Way, 14 local schools join campaign for attendance awareness

Billings Public Schools begin classes on August 24. Fourteen elementary schools in Billings have paired with United Way of Yellowstone County to go door to door to make sure everyone is ready to attend the first day. This is in conjunction with the nationwide effort to promote Attendance Awareness Month in September.

All 14 schools are participating in the First Month Challenge, which encourages students to be on time every day for the first month of school in hopes of reducing chronic absenteeism in the new school year. Good attendance is essential to academic success, but many children are academically at risk for missing 10 percent or more of the school year for any reason.

United Way of Yellowstone County Education Impact Coordinator Amity Malberg says three or more absences per trimester puts the student at risk for low achievement. Poor attendance also impacts a students social interaction.

Many children miss too much school due to health problems, unreliable transportation, or housing moves – all of which city agencies and community partners can help families with.

This is the United Way of Yellowstone County's 3rd year canvassing neighborhoods to give parents time to register their children before the first day of school. Volunteers will go door to door to drop off door hangers with information about the first day of school contacts.