Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he will not recommend changes to a Montana monument as he continues to review national monuments for possible elimination or reduction.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
KALISPELL- Wake up Montana spoke exclusively to the woman who swam across Flathead Lake over the weekend and back. 34- year old Emily von Jentzen swam 56 miles and did so in just 40 hours. She spoke to Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz about high waves and headwinds that made the trek difficult. Von Jentzen is a local attorney and is the first person to swim the length of the lake and back. Flathead Lake is the largest fresh water lake west of the Mississippi River When jokingly asked...
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
