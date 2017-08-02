Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWeb Photo of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWeb

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.
    
State Department of Natural Resources and Conservation director John Tubbs says there is only $12 million left of the $63 million in the firefighting fund, and the state is burning through that at a rate of $1.5 million a day.
    
The state's financial worries come as forecasters for the National Interagency Fire Center predict that eastern Montana, southern California and the western Dakotas could be exposed to major wildfire threats into October or November.

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:52 GMT
    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he will not recommend changes to a Montana monument as he continues to review national monuments for possible elimination or reduction.

    The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives. 

