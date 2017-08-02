Wyoming 2nd in nation in deaths on the job

Body pulled from Yellowstone River was a male. Will be sent to Missoula for DNA testing.
Wyoming ranks second in the nation both in the rate of workplace fatalities and the rate of older workers dying on the job, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
With the upcoming partial closure of the coal fired power plant, hundreds of workers will be losing their jobs. Now, the U.S. government has awarded 4.6 million dollars to Montana to help retrain coal workers.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
