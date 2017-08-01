Rowling apologizes for claiming Trump ignored disabled boy

J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies recovered a badly decomposed body from the Yellowstone River near Worden Monday afternoon.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
