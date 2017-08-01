Badly decomposed body recovered from Yellowstone River near Worden

Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies recovered a badly decomposed body from the Yellowstone River near Worden Monday afternoon.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
