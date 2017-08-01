Badly decomposed body recovered from Yellowstone River near Word - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Badly decomposed body recovered from Yellowstone River near Worden

WORDEN, Mont. -

Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies recovered a badly decomposed body from the Yellowstone River near Worden Monday afternoon. 

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, a landowner reported finding a body caught on a tree in the river. 

Deputies and a medical examiner responded to the scene and recovered the body from the river. At this time, it is not known if the body is a man or woman.

An autopsy for the body is scheduled for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

