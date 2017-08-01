56-mile feat: Woman swims length of Montana lake and back

BILLINGS- A 33-year old man after police said the two men got into a fight over a gun. The Billings Police Department reports officers arrived at 900 Maywood Drive and found a man shot in the torso. Police say they then found a 27-year-old man at a nearby home, they detained him. Officers say, they also then found a stolen gun. According to a release, the men do know each other but neither has been identified. No charges have been files.

BILLINGS- A 33-year old man after police said the two men got into a fight over a gun. The Billings Police Department reports officers arrived at 900 Maywood Drive and found a man shot in the torso. Police say they then found a 27-year-old man at a nearby home, they detained him. Officers say, they also then found a stolen gun. According to a release, the men do know each other but neither has been identified. No charges have been files.