New museum coming to Cody

The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Walk down just about any Spokane block, and you'll find at least one neighbor who's been the victim of property crime. It's an issue Spokane continues to battle. But one former serial burglar hopes to change that, by giving up his secrets. Mike Mace has spent years logging all the hours he can to be able to provide a nice place for his family. That's why he takes it personal when crooks target him.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
