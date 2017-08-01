Local rancher suffers severe burns during Lodgepole Complex Fires

The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
An update in the case of Robert Back, the 16-year-old Belt football player who is suffering from permanent brain damage, after a 2014 high school football game.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
For the second time in a decade, the U.S. government has removed grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region from the threatened species list.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.