How to Help: Montana rancher suffers severe burns during fires

The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.

However, there was an accident.

One brave man who helped those in need, now needs help himself.

"We come from the best county that we could ever ask for," Erin McWilliams said.

The Lodgepole Complex fires burned over 270,000 acres. Many Garfield County residents spent sleepless nights helping fight the fires, including Colin McWilliams.

After helping fight the blaze, McWilliams went back to tend to his farm when he was caught inside his coup as it became engulfed in flames.

"The flames just burst up underneath the cab and all the way across the door and they went down long enough for him to see where he had to jump. He had to jump eight feet down, and he put his arms in front of his face and jumped."

McWilliams suffered severe burns to his face and arms and was life-flighted to the burn center in Greeley Colorado.

Erin said, through this tragedy, the support from the community has been incredible.

"People have offered to give all the help that we can get," Erin said. "Everyone's praying for him and calling and texting and wanting to know how he's doing. My husband's a very lovable guy. There's not very many people that don't love Colin."

You can help this family with a donation to the Colin McWilliams Medical Fund c/o Garfield County Bank PO Box 6, Jordan, MT 59337 or by calling (406) 557-2201.