How to Help: Montana rancher suffers severe burns during fires

The Lodgepole complex fire took miles of grassland and multiple structures....but luckily it took no lives.
Yellowstone County does not have enough prosecutors to get criminals off the streets. Now, in an effort to help make our community safer, the Yellowstone County Commission is considering a mill levy to help add additional positions.
St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash outside of Dillon on I15 South, Mile Marker 62.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Have you seen this girl?
Missoula Rural Fire District worked swiftly in the early hours of Monday morning to knock down a fire coming from the roof the business, A-Core Concrete, located on Futurity Drive. The first responding units reported smoke coming from the eves of the structure on all sides. Crews found the fire isolated to a single utility truck that was parked inside the bays of the business. Luckily, the fire didn't spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
