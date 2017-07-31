Escaped inmates tricked guard into opening door by covering its number in peanut butter

Authorities in Alabama say they've recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
