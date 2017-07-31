St. Vincent Healthcare unveils renovated ICU

St. Vincent Healthcare is celebrating a new milestone for their intensive care unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. A 17 million dollar project has just completed their first phase of renovation and can now start serving patients.

The intensive care unit at St. Vincent's was built in 1975. Now after 40 years, the foundation made it a priority to modernize and expand the ICU.

The community had a huge part in the renovation. The St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation held the SAINTS Ball back in 2015 and through that, enough money was raised to make the renovation possible.

Each room has an additional 150 square feet with a total of 3 thousand square feet to the ICU. One highlight of the remodeling, is the rooms allow for better mobility between the patient and the equipment to meet their needs. Another feature is that nurses can see their patients while working at a desk.

KULR 8 spoke with intensivist Kris Spanjian who said the new ICU will help them take better care of their patients and they'll also be able to talk to families in a more private setting.

"The reason I'm so excited about this is because now our ICU space is more reflective of what we provide for our patients," Spanjian said. "Patient centered care, family centered care, the whole team approach, the collaborative practice that we use. I think this will all lead to an environment that will help healing and that's what we're all about."

St. Vincent Healthcare is under a four-phase renovating project that started in October 2016 and is expected to be completed by January 2019. With the first phase now complete, five newly remodeled rooms are available for patients starting this week.