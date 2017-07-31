According to the National Center for Women and Policing, studies find at least 40 percent of law enforcement families experience domestic violence.

The same studies show that only 10 percent of families in the general population experience violence.

The Purple Berets, an advocacy group for those suffering domestic violence in police families, said in a nationwide survey of 123 police departments 45 percent of them have no specific policy for dealing with officer-involved domestic violence.

The Purple Berets said the same survey shows the discipline in most cases for domestic violence was counseling and only 19 percent of those departments indicated officers would be terminated after the second sustained allegation of domestic violence.

Women and Policing said victims of police officers tend to feel more vulnerable because the officer abusing them typically;

- has a gun and knows how to use it

- knows the location of battered women shelters

- knows how to manipulate the system to avoid penalty

Although this type of domestic violence takes place, the International Association of Chiefs of Police does have a "domestic violence by police officers model policy."

The policy provides police departments with an approach for handling this type of violence in a way that emphasizes victim safety.

The policy offers procedures for prevention and training, as well as protocols for violent situations.

To see the full policy, click here.

We are still working to find out whether Montana law enforcement has a policy regarding domestic violence cases in police families.