Farmers, ranchers grateful for Carbon County's help after fire

Farmers and Ranchers get a boost by the generosity of Carbon County. Hay and fencing supplies will go a long way to help them recover following wildfires in Garfield and Petroleum Counties.
A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.
The world’s most famous female aviator is back in the news, and one of her treasured possessions is now on display in Cody.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Montana's House speaker is defending pending budget cuts that critics say will harm health services and education across the state.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Anthony Scaramucci ousted from White House communications post after 11 days on the job.
Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
