Shallow grave near Roundup may be linked to missing Billings man

A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John shared the press release Monday:

"On July 30, a landowner working his property in an area south of Roundup discovered what he believed to be a shallow grave. The landowner contacted the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded. The preliminary investigation revealed freshly turned dirt and a shallow grave holding a badly decomposed body, possibly human. Billings Police Investigative efforts into the whereabouts of Rory Wanner have centered around the Roundup area and detectives were called to further the investigation. A team of forensic specialists are traveling from Missoula to assist with the recovery and identification."