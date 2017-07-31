Shallow grave near Roundup may be linked to missing Billings man - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Shallow grave near Roundup may be linked to missing Billings man

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John shared the press release Monday:

"On July 30, a landowner working his property in an area south of Roundup discovered what he believed to be a shallow grave.  The landowner contacted the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded.  The preliminary investigation revealed freshly turned dirt and a shallow grave holding a badly decomposed body, possibly human.  Billings Police Investigative efforts into the whereabouts of Rory Wanner have centered around the Roundup area and detectives were called to further the investigation.  A team of forensic specialists are traveling from Missoula to assist with the recovery and identification."         

