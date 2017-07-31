Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

UPDATE: 

Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.

The victim was Identified after an autopsy was completed and physical characteristics including tattoos matched the victim.

Wanner disappeared June 28th. The investigation is active and ongoing. However, two people have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John shared the press release Monday:

"On July 30, a landowner working his property in an area south of Roundup discovered what he believed to be a shallow grave.  The landowner contacted the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded.  The preliminary investigation revealed freshly turned dirt and a shallow grave holding a badly decomposed body, possibly human.  Billings Police Investigative efforts into the whereabouts of Rory Wanner have centered around the Roundup area and detectives were called to further the investigation.  A team of forensic specialists are traveling from Missoula to assist with the recovery and identification."         

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What you need to know before viewing the solar eclipse

    What you need to know before viewing the solar eclipse

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-08-04 02:09:21 GMT

    The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.

    The much anticipated solar eclipse is on August 21 – are you prepared? NASA has a few tips you should know.

  • Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Missing 18-month-old Idaho boy found dead in canal

    Thursday, August 3 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-08-03 14:36:40 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - An 18-month-old Idaho boy who went missing from his home has been found dead in a canal. KBOI-TV reports Mason Cunningham's body was found on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away from the family's home. The Coroner's Office will be performing an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.Deputies say Mason was in the house's yard with a family member when he disappeare...

  • Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Oregon couple's two sons taken away because of parents' low IQs

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:00:09 GMT

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

    When it comes to being a good parent, should a low IQ factor in?

  • How safe is your safe? Gun safes vs. gun cabinets

    How safe is your safe? Gun safes vs. gun cabinets

    Thursday, August 3 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-08-04 03:47:30 GMT

    No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember. 

    No matter how careful you are, gun safety is always important to remember. 

  • Your health: New study says cleaning your kitchen sponge isn’t effective

    Your health: New study says cleaning your kitchen sponge isn’t effective

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:05:13 GMT
    Scientists in Germany found sanitizing sponges in the microwave or boiling them in water does not get rid of yucky bacteria lurking on the surface. Regularly cleaned sponges were no cleaner than those that were never disinfected. There is a pretty simple solution. Researchers suggest replacing your sponge on a weekly basis.
    Scientists in Germany found sanitizing sponges in the microwave or boiling them in water does not get rid of yucky bacteria lurking on the surface. Regularly cleaned sponges were no cleaner than those that were never disinfected. There is a pretty simple solution. Researchers suggest replacing your sponge on a weekly basis.

  • Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Solar eclipse facts vs myths

    Thursday, August 3 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 23:02:34 GMT

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

    The total solar eclipse is just 19 days away. We're here to debunk some common solar eclipse questions.

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:52:02 GMT

    MISSOULA- If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    MISSOULA- If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Fires are torching Montana, and the money is running out

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:52 GMT
    Photo of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWebPhoto of the Sunrise Fire; Courtesy: InciWeb

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.

    Montana's worst fire season in years is expected to scorch the drought-stricken landscape well into fall, long after the state's firefighting reserves run out thanks to politicians diverting millions of dollars to fill a budget shortfall.