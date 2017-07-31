Body found in Musselshell County identified as Rory Wanner

UPDATE:

Body recovered from shallow grave south of Roundup, in Musselshell County, has been identified as Rory Wanner.

The victim was Identified after an autopsy was completed and physical characteristics including tattoos matched the victim.

Wanner disappeared June 28th. The investigation is active and ongoing. However, two people have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

A body found in a shallow grave south of Roundup may be a missing Billings man, according to Billings police.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John shared the press release Monday:

"On July 30, a landowner working his property in an area south of Roundup discovered what he believed to be a shallow grave. The landowner contacted the Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded. The preliminary investigation revealed freshly turned dirt and a shallow grave holding a badly decomposed body, possibly human. Billings Police Investigative efforts into the whereabouts of Rory Wanner have centered around the Roundup area and detectives were called to further the investigation. A team of forensic specialists are traveling from Missoula to assist with the recovery and identification."