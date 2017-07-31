Anthony Scaramucci ousted from WH communications post - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Anthony Scaramucci ousted from WH communications post

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Less than two weeks after entering the White House, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is out, sources close to the White House confirmed to NBC News Monday.

The departure is just the latest in a series of stunning shakeups in the administration, with new Chief of Staff John Kelly being sworn in on Monday, replacing Reince Priebus who was pushed out last week.

Scaramucci shocked political watchers last week when he unleashed a profane tirade against Priebus in an interview with The New Yorker.

Trump's White House has been plagued with chaos this summer, facing infighting within the West Wing and legislative failures on Capitol Hill.

We are working to get new information. Check back for updates. 

