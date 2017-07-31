Montana State Auditor enters Senate race

On Monday Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate.

In a press release Rosendale writes that his decision to run follows the encouragement of thousands of Montanans around the state ready for a change.

“Montanans are fed up with politicians who say one thing back home but vote another way in Washington, D.C.,” Rosendale said. “The people of Montana deserve a senator who will defend our way of life, get the federal government out of the way, and return power to the hardworking people who make this country great.”

“It’s time to get down to business and let Montanans run their lives the way they want,”

Rosendale said.

In his announcement video, Rosendale pledged to work with President Trump’s administration to fight the powerful special interests in Washington, D.C.

“Jon Tester has embraced Washington’s policies that harm our communities and force people out of work,” Rosendale said. “People are tired of Tester’s political games.

Montanans deserve better and it’s time for new leadership.”

As the current Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (State Auditor), Rosendale is the only Republican candidate with statewide name recognition and infrastructure expected to enter the race.

Rosendale was elected statewide in 2016. Prior to that he served in both houses of the Montana State Legislature, including as the Senate Majority Leader. He and his wife Jean have been married for over 30 years and raised their three sons on their working ranch near Glendive in Northeastern Montana.

Rosendale enters the 2018 Senate race after months of prayer and encouragement from his family, friends and community leaders across Montana.