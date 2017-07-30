Mustangs 8th Inning Rally Pushes Team to First Win in Second Half

The Billings Mustangs (1-0, 19-19-1) opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers (0-1, 15-24) on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun in front of 1,741 at Dehler Park on Sunday.

Both teams would score in the first, leaving the game at 1-1 after one. Logan Taylor singled to lead off the game and scored on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. On the Mustang's end of the first, Zeke White led off with a single, stole second before two errors would bring him in to score. The Voyagers committed five errors in the game, all in the first three innings, to tie an opponent-high on the year for errors in a game.

The Mustangs managed a run in each of their first four innings to take a 4-2 lead after four. White had two hits, an RBI, and a run in that time while Pabel Manzanero also added in two singles.

Great Falls overcame a two-run deficit in the top of the fifth with three runs scoring on the double of Tracy Hadley to make it a 5-4 Voyager advantage. Hadley had just one double on the year coming into the game and tallied two in two innings on Sunday.

The score would stay 5-4 in favor of Great Falls into the bottom of the eighth inning. Alejo Lopez walked to lead off the inning before Jake Turnbull hit a go-ahead two-run homerun, his first homer of the season.

The Voyagers went down quietly in the top of the ninth to give the Mustangs their first win of the second half and avoid the series sweep. Gregory Reinoso (1-0) earned his first win in a Mustangs uniform while Connor Ryan collected his team-best fourth save.

The Mustangs will resume play following the all-star break on Thursday at home when they will begin a four-game series with the Ogden Raptors. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.