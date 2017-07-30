Mustangs Fall Just Short of Playoff Berth with Loss to Voyagers

The Billings Mustangs (18-19-1) concluded the first half of their season with a 9-3 loss on Saturday to the Great Falls Voyagers (15-23) in front of 3,184 at Dehler Park. The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.

Back-and-forth scoring would dominate the early innings Saturday as both teams would hold a lead within the first three frames. Great Falls scored in the top of the first when a fly ball was dropped in center field to allow Tyler Frost two bases. He scored on the first of three hits for Craig Dedelow, this being a double off the right field wall. Dedelow finished 3-for-5 and just a triple shy of the cycle. He has hit four extra-base hits in the last two nights.

The Mustangs tied the game in the second when Montrell Marshall singled to center to score Andy Sugilio off Brandon Agar (3-1). The Mustangs had no trouble hitting off of Agar, collecting nine hits during his five innings on the mound, but would score just three runs in that time.

Billings then held a lead briefly at 2-1 when Jeter Downs scored in the third. He led off the inning with a single and came in later on a double play. That would be the only lead of the game for the Mustangs.

With the game tied at 3-3 after four, the rest of the night belonged to the Voyagers. They would score six unanswered runs to pull away. The fifth inning featured three runs on three hits including an RBI double from Anthony Villa. Two Great Falls relievers combined for four shutout innings to finish the game.

Miles Gordon went 3-for-4 for the Mustangs to lead the offense. It was his 10th multi-hit game of the year and the fifth time he has collected three or more hits in a game.

The Mustangs will try and avoid the series sweep on Sunday at Dehler Park in Billings in the final game before the all-star break. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.