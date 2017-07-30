Mustangs Fall Just Short of Playoff Berth with Loss to Voyagers

The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.
White horses and jockeys steal the show at horse races, owners and trainers are just as important to a successful race
The 57th annual Last Chance Stampede brings the world-famous “Magic in Motion” trick riders to Helena.
The second go-round of the 57th annual Last Chance Stampede PRCA Rodeo was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in support of breast cancer research.
Highlights from Day 1 of the Horse Racing event at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls
The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.
Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.
Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.
The 27-year-old from Nicaragua spent the first three seasons of his Major League career with Seattle -- going 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games, including 35 starts from 2012-14 -- before being traded by previous GM Jack Zduriencik to Tampa Bay for lefty Mike Montgomery in 2015.
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.
Seattle currently has a 51-52 overall record this season, but has won eight games compared to five loses since the All-Star break. The Mariners are chasing the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot, as they are only 3.5 games back.
Schmid is the winningest-coach in MLS history with 254 wins across MLS Regular and Post Season play. Schmid coached the Sounders from 2009-2016.
