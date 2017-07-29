Seoul, Washington to talk over missile limits - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Seoul, Washington to talk over missile limits

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief secretary Yoon Young-chan said Saturday that Washington accepted Seoul's proposal for talks on revising a bilateral "guideline" that limits the development of South Korean missiles.

He says both sides plan to sit down as soon as possible.

Yoon says Seoul wants to propose increasing the current warhead limit of its missiles from 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to a ton.

He didn't say whether South Korea also plans to talk about increasing the range of its missiles, which is currently at 800 kilometers (500 miles) following the last agreement in 2012.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:31:52 GMT

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:18:58 GMT
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Thousands evacuated after stage fire at concert

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:23:45 GMT

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

    Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage. 

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    What cars were the "most stolen" in 2016?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-07-30 03:18:58 GMT
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  
     The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently released its annual list of the most stolen vehicles. Overall nationwide, the report finds that in 2016, the 1997 Honda Accord was the most stolen car.  

  • FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    FAA under federal court order to review seat guidelines

    Sunday, July 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-07-30 04:31:52 GMT

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

    The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on  commercial airlines. 

  • Hells Angels Aftermath

    Hells Angels Aftermath

    Thursday, August 21 2014 11:05 AM EDT2014-08-21 15:05:15 GMT
    Hells Angels are not angels. They are members of a worldwide biker club that has been associated with criminal activity in the past, but the aftermath of their national run in Cody last week is shocking.
    Hells Angels are not angels. They are members of a worldwide biker club that has been associated with criminal activity in the past, but the aftermath of their national run in Cody last week is shocking.

  • Girlfriend's Ex Fatally Stabs Boyfriend In Plasma Center Waiting Room

    Girlfriend's Ex Fatally Stabs Boyfriend In Plasma Center Waiting Room

    Monday, November 24 2014 10:58 PM EST2014-11-25 03:58:46 GMT
    A love triangle involving a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-husband ended with one man stabbed to death in public and the other behind bars for murder.A love triangle involving a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-husband ended with one man stabbed to death in public and the other behind bars for murder.
    A love triangle involving a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-husband ended with one man stabbed to death in public and the other behind bars for murder.
    A love triangle involving a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-husband ended with one man stabbed to death in public and the other behind bars for murder.

  • WSU student arrested in cocaine bust

    WSU student arrested in cocaine bust

    Friday, February 19 2016 3:32 PM EST2016-02-19 20:32:36 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - A 21-year-old Washington State University student was arrested this week for felony drug charges after she reportedly tried to sell cocaine to a law enforcement informant.

    PULLMAN, Wash. - A 21-year-old Washington State University student was arrested this week for felony drug charges after she reportedly tried to sell cocaine to a law enforcement informant.