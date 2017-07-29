Seoul, Washington to talk over missile limits

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's chief secretary Yoon Young-chan said Saturday that Washington accepted Seoul's proposal for talks on revising a bilateral "guideline" that limits the development of South Korean missiles.

He says both sides plan to sit down as soon as possible.

Yoon says Seoul wants to propose increasing the current warhead limit of its missiles from 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) to a ton.

He didn't say whether South Korea also plans to talk about increasing the range of its missiles, which is currently at 800 kilometers (500 miles) following the last agreement in 2012.

