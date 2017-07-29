Evacuation order lifted for residents near the Bruner Mountain Fire

The Bruner Mountain Fire in Musselshell County has swept over 470 acres so far and is 25 percent contained.



KULR 8 spoke with Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator Adam Carlson and he said the fire started around Thursday afternoon. He said the cause of the fire is due to lightning strikes.



Local firefighters agencies are helping to put out the fire as well as the U.S. Forest Service, BLM, and DNRC. Carlson said homes were threatened and evacuations from the area were ordered, but has since then been lifted. He explained that even though the fire started from natural causes, he still wants people to be cautious.



"Caution that it's extremely dry out there," Carlson said. "Really watch what you're doing anything that could cause a spark or generate heat. Make sure it's away from vegetation that can start a fire and these fires are moving and growing rapidly just because those dry, moisture fuels out there are just dry and they burn fast."



Carlson said that no homes have been lost to the fire and they will reach 50 percent containment by the end of Saturday.