Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. However, the company confirmed customers were charged insurance premiums even if they were paying for their own vehicle insurance saying that "internal controls were inadequate".

