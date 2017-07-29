Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

It was a hot night over at Rose Park, but that didn't stop people from showing up to watch LEGO Batman at Movies in the Park.

The event wasn't just a fun night for many families; it was a fundraiser, with over $2,100 in auction prizes with one lucky winner getting a brand new fire pit. Proceeds go to Prader-Willi research. Prader-Willi Syndrome is a genetic disorder in which a child cannot control their appetite.

"We have a little girl based out of Huntley that's now residing in Seattle for treatment, and we're helping their family raise awareness," event sponsor Shawna Morales said.

Movies in the Park organizers say they're hoping to use this platform to help other causes in the future.

