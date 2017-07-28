Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho - Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.
A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...
The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
