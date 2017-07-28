Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain dama - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.

Kara Smalls is a bright 3-year-old girl who has a rare form of brain damage known as kernicterus. It's the result of untreated jaundice at birth that deposited high levels of a substance called bilirubin into her brain. Kara's cognitive function is not impaired. She can think and feel like a normal child, but she can no longer control her physical movements. 

Candice Smalls, Kara's mom, tells us for the rest of Kara's life, she will never be able to walk, talk, or take care of herself. She will likely be bound to adaptive walking aids and require 24-hour care and intensive medical treatment for the remainder of her life.

In medical circles, kernicterus is known as a "never event", meaning it should never happen. That's because the condition is very easily preventable. About 60% percent of babies are born with jaundice, which results in a yellow tint in a child's skin and the whites of their eyes. Usually, the condition resolves itself or can be treated by placing the baby under ultra-violet light. Kara Smalls had jaundice, but she was sent home. Without treatment, bilirubin continued to build in her blood stream until it broke the barrier of her brain and stained the area that controls her physical movements.

Now Candice wants to use her story to help other families. She says while there's nothing she can do to help Kara regain her normal function, she wants to make sure no mother ever has to experience what she went through.

If your baby is born with jaundice, ask your doctor if a bilirubin test was performed and what the results were. Candice says parents should "know your number."

For more information on kernicterus and the families who live with it, visit https://pic-k.org/

  • LocalMore>>

  • Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:06:38 GMT

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:50:42 GMT

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

    Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • Human Trafficking: What To Look For

    Human Trafficking: What To Look For

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:51:29 GMT

    If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking. 

    If you see something, say something. We hear that a lot these days and not just for a backpack left on the sidewalk. There are signs we can look for to identify human trafficking. 

  • U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:41:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Fire in Big Horn County burns around 500 acres, is approaching Yellowstone County

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-07-28 05:58:27 GMT

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

    The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning. 

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:22:04 GMT

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page