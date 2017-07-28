Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Second Lady Karen Pence visits Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.

The Second Lady said her and her team plan to unveil the full initiative in about five weeks, that's when she says they will travel across the country.

"Billings Clinic is a place where they focus on the art of healing and a healing atmosphere and it's a place where they've taken a lot of trouble to make this be a peaceful and welcoming and comforting hopeful place for people to come and so we thought it might be a great idea to let them know the opportunity of art therapy," Pence said.

Pence said art therapy programs don't necessarily need to start in Billings Hospitals to be helpful, she said just raising awareness an understanding is what her initiative is all about. 

