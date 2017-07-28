Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m.

There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north.

A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup Community Center for those that are being evacuated due to the fire.

Evacuation notices have been issued to residents of Bruner Mountain Road and the Johnny Cole area. The American Red Cross of Montana has opened a shelter at the Roundup Community Center, 700 3rd St. W. All evacuees are welcome. All Red Cross services are free.