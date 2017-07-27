Have mussel prevention efforts been successful?

Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana.

So, how successful have these efforts been?

If you've been out on the water this summer, chances are you've been to an inspection station more than once.

Bob Gibson with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said out of the 23,000 watercraft they've inspected, they've stopped 9 with the potential to spread invasive mussels.

Gibson said it only takes one boat with mussels to cause a problem.

Check stations across the state are meant to stop the spread of invasive species. In fact, stations at Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoir decontaminate your boat as you leave, because these areas have been proven to carry invasive mussels.

By decontaminating, FWP said they hope to stop the spread of invasive species within the state.

And as for those coming out of state, there are inspection stations set up along the border to check watercraft as well as take plankton samples.

"We have about 200 samples that have come in from our neighboring states," Gibson said. "We want to make sure that our neighboring states know where their mussels are and know if their waters are clean so that they're not accidentally sending us mussels."