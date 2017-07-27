Farmers and ranchers pull together for Garfield County

Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Farmers and ranchers in Carbon County are pulling their resources together to assist those impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana.
Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana.
More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.
More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
The first Legends of Country Rock music festival happened Saturday in Billings.
The first Legends of Country Rock music festival happened Saturday in Billings.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.
More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.