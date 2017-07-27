Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

LONDON (AP) - A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die within a short time.

Judge Nicholas Francis made the order after a noon Thursday deadline for Charlie's parents and a hospital to agree an end-of-life care plan came and went.

The judge said that meant 11-month-old Charlie, who has a rare genetic disease, should now be transferred to a hospice and taken off life support.

Charlie's parents had wanted to take him home to die, but Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was not practical.

The judge has barred identification of the hospice or any of the medical staff treating Charlie.

