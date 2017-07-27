CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief steals 94-year-old man's custom tricycle

(WFLA) When a thief made off with a motorized tricycle, he stole much more than a smart way to get around. He stole an elderly man's independence.

The trike is his only means to run errands and keep him living in his St. Petersburg home.

"If I lose my trike, I'm a prisoner here and I can't buy my groceries," says 94-year-old Richard Griffin.

Security cameras were rolling when a thief took the tricycle outside of a CVS store while Griffin was shopping inside.

"I use it to buy my groceries. So it is my lifeline. It's that important," said Griffin.

When asked if he has a message for the thief, he responded: "I feel like knocking his head off. I won't talk to him."

