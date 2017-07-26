Woman gets hit by train, survives with minor injuries

Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath. One woman witnessed it all.



Police said a woman was on her cell phone walking along the train tracks on the intersection of 5th and State ave. They said once the engine got close, she jumped in front of the train.



Authorities said the train was going at about 7 miles per hour. They said engineers saw her and tried to warn her by blowing the horn. Police said as the train got close she jumped right in front of the train, knocked her underneath the train, and was trapped. Witnesses told police that she was trying to beat the train. Briana Monte spoke with one witness who saw the whole thing happen. The witness said she thinks the woman intentionally jumped in front of the train.



"I saw a girl walking along the train tracks and knowing that she couldn't hear me," Bowling said. "I said, 'What are you doing? Get off there' because I could hear the train. I watched her walk up to the train, side swipe on front of it, and let it run her over."



Police say an initial report was of a young teenage girl that was trapped underneath the train but later found out it was actually a woman in her mid 40's. The woman had some impact with the train, but is alive. Police said she had no contact with the wheels of the train. She has some minor injuries but the location of the injuries are unknown at this time.