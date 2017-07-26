Health law uncertainty balloons Montana insurance rates - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Health law uncertainty balloons Montana insurance rates

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's largest insurer says not knowing what Congress and President Donald Trump will do with health care has led the company to propose a rate hike 10 times higher than it would have otherwise.
    
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana President Mike Frank spoke Wednesday at a public hearing on proposed 2018 rate increases by the three insurers that offer coverage under the Affordable Care Act in Montana.
    
Blue Cross is requesting an average 23.1 percent rate hike for the individual plans purchased through the federal health exchange for 2018, which would be its third consecutive double-digit premium increase.
    
Blue Cross officials say the average rate increase would have been just 2.3 percent if they knew all of the provisions of the Obama-era health care law would remain in place next year.

