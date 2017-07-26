Daines backs Yellowstone protections, not Tester's bill

University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Montana's largest insurer says not knowing what Congress and President Donald Trump will do with health care has led the company to propose a rate hike 10 times higher than it would have otherwise.
Montana's largest insurer says not knowing what Congress and President Donald Trump will do with health care has led the company to propose a rate hike 10 times higher than it would have otherwise.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he opposes mining in some areas outside Yellowstone National Park but stopped short of endorsing proposed legislation on the matter from a fellow Montana lawmaker.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines says he opposes mining in some areas outside Yellowstone National Park but stopped short of endorsing proposed legislation on the matter from a fellow Montana lawmaker.
As summer is winding down, school shopping is about to begin.
As summer is winding down, school shopping is about to begin.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)