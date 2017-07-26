Legends of Country Rock music festival entertains Billings

The first Legends of Country Rock music festival happened Saturday in Billings. Television star Wally Kurth was one of the main performers at this event.



This festival is a fundraising effort in which part of the proceeds will go to the Shriner's Children Hospital. Donell Small is on the organization's committee and said people can purchase food and drinks as well as play games at the location.



Billings Senior High and Billings West High class of '77 had their 40th anniversary high school reunion at the Pavilion. We spoke with Donny 'Montana' Meyers who tells us how it felt to have his reunion at this festival.



"I'm having a great time," Meyers said. "I can hardly get from one spot to the next. You see somebody you know, gotta talk to them. There's not enough hours in the day to talk to everybody you want to."



"Right now, you look around, you see everybody," Small said. "From the very young to the very old and they're just having a good time."



The next concert at the location will be called the Legends of Classic Rock and will be held on August 26th.