Party time? Eclipse triggers liquor and weed boom

(KGW) With the estimated one million extra people headed to Oregon during the total solar eclipse, the demand on liquor and marijuana stores will be at an all-time high.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is even urging stores to stock up early, so their deliveries don't get stuck in traffic.

"We're actually looking to move things 3-5 days in advance because we know, people aren't going to drive over Monday, they'll probably head over Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday," said OLCC's Brian Flemming.

Oregon liquor sales have been climbing year-over-year anyway, and this solar eclipse could break the record. Especially for small towns where the path of totality will pass through, and there's only one liquor store.

Meanwhile, marijuana shops are having some fun with astronomy-inspired products, such as the strain Moon Puppies.

"It's Chem Dog crossed with Lemon Skunk, it has a wonderful smell on it," said Leigha Christensen of Oregon's Finest.

