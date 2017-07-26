Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

Posted: Updated:
By Amber Bjorstrom, KULR
Connect

Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media, shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it's unclear if any laws were broken, but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • UM student detained in China released

    UM student detained in China released

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:10:25 GMT

     University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.

     University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.

  • Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

    Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-07-26 06:06:47 GMT

    Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.

    Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.

  • Zootown All Stars win fourth straight softball regional title

    Zootown All Stars win fourth straight softball regional title

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:53:47 GMT

    For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament.  The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power.

    For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament.  The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power.

    •   

  • Most Popular