Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Missoula Zootown All Stars are the champions of the Western Regional Senior Softball Tournament. The team beat Southern California 13-3 in five innings in an impressive display of offensive power.
Montana revenues have fallen far enough below projections to trigger a worst-case scenario $97 million in spending cuts across state government starting as soon as next month.
Sleep apnea affects more than 20 million people, yet more than half of the people affected don’t use their CPAP mask.
An American defense official says a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near an Iranian naval ship during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.
New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
