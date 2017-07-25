Garfield County Fire Foundation aims to raise $500,000

The Garfield County Fire Foundation established a Fundly account to raise $500,000 for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire. The foundation is a subsidiary of the nonprofit, Central Montana Foundation.

Money donated through this account will be deposited into the account of the Garfield County Fire Foundation at Garfield County Bank.

Those impacted by the fire will be able to fill out a simple application in order to receive money donated for the relief effort.

You can find the foundation here: https://fundly.com/garfield-county-fire-foundation