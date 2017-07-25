Billings rescue crews working to recover body from Rims

Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.

Police say a woman was visiting the Rims when she found a Native American woman unresponsive. Police confirm the woman is dead. The woman is believed to be in her 20s or early 30s.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police say they believe the woman fell.

We'll continue to update this story with information as we receive it.