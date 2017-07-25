Fire southwest of Broadus burns thousands of acres

The Buffalo Fire was first reported Monday, July 24. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.

This fire is burning 31-miles southwest of Broadus. BLM says this fire has burned 3,000 acres, is 0% contained and is threatening multiple structures. Firefighters are prepping primary residences for structure protection. 159 people are assigned to the Buffalo Fire.

The fire has crossed the Montana-Wyoming state line. The Stallion Fire (WY) is west of the Buffalo Fire. These fires may merge as they are reportedly only 3-miles apart.