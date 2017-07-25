Fire southwest of Broadus burns thousands of acres

The Garfield County Fire Foundation established a Fundly account to raise $500,000 for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
The Garfield County Fire Foundation established a Fundly account to raise $500,000 for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.