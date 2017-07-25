Fire southwest of Broadus burns 2,000 acres, 0% contained

Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.
Officials with Montana's Glacier National Park say a visitor who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.
