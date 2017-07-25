Garfield County residents battle fire and frustration

Residents in Garfield County are reeling from the Lodgepole Complex Fire.

Farmers and ranchers find themselves thrust into the role of firefighters defending their property from the unpredictability of the fire.

Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies.

Garfield County Commissioner, Teddy Robertson, says the biggest complaint she's heard is locals asking for help from pumper crews on their property only to be told they're not authorized to help.

"We don't have the luxury of sitting back. These people are fighting for their homes, they're fighting for their livelihoods," said Garfield County Commissioner, Teddy Robertson. "They've been lucky enough most of them to keep their homes."

Robertson says she understands the frustrations from both sides and people aren't aware of all the help provided along other parts of the fire. She says their fire warden has done a phenomenal job and she believes coordination has improved.

"I get their frustration, but it does pain me a little because even though they're not feeling the full effects of all of this extra help, these guys are killing themselves trying to put out our own fire," said Robertson.

We reached out to the Bureau of Land Management to find out why the pumper crews said they were not authorized to help even though they were on site. Communications director for BLM, Al Nash, says incident commanders must perform the fire version of triage deciding where the greatest need is and at times that may mean holding resources realizing other very deserving needs go unmet. As far as assistance from FEMA, according to Robertson, the agency says not enough has been destroyed yet, to warrant their help.